Municipal Court

Speeding – Robert J. Wilson, 157B Tulip Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher L. Rohrs, 547 Bridle Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ivan C. Sander, Farmington Hills, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Leave scene accident – Paul K. Dove, Mt. Vernon, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Resist arrest – Caleb Parish, Richwood, $300 fine, $150 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Theft – Steven L. Anderson Sr., 603 Kenny Lane, $600 fine susp., $311 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Lauren A. Faircloth, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 46, $58 fine, $126.55 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Lawrence R. Zumbrun, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 46, $58 fine, $126.55 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jesse McDaniel, Delaware, $150 fine, $175 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – William T. Cardine, 21100 St. Rt. 245, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Concentration – Rachel L. Knief, Plain City, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No headlights – Rachel L. Knief, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Turn signals – Peyton M. Finneran, 12263 Brown Moder Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Marked lanes – Joseph G. Chaffin, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to control – Emily R. Flora, Urbana, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Michala Mostoller, 158 Hemlock Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Fail to reg – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Virgil J. Parks, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Max T. Wei, Champaign, IL, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christopher L. Leasure, Radnor, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandon M. Spaulding, 688 Wagon Wheel Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly K. Baxter, 1096 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Norman E. McNeely, Ashland, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Carl J. Mandanici, 110 Connoly St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John F. Haack, Sheboygan, WI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael W. Wampler, Unionville Center, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Jesse McDaniel, 50 Poplar St., $150 fine, $95 costs.

OVI – Cori Price, Columbus, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Lighted lights – Cori Price, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Toni M. Jackson, Cincinnati, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Adam P. Hamilton, Raymond, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Andrew S. Mykrantz, Dublin, $58 fine, $104 costs.

Speeding – Andrew S. Mykrantz, Dublin, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to display – Andrew S. Mykrantz, Dublin, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Terence D. Roeth, 19890 Bear Swamp Road, $75 fine, $94 costs.

Fail to control – Daniel J. Moeller, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Sammy R. Bilbrey, 596 Grace Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

