According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile was transported to Maryhaven following threats of self-harm Friday at 11:02 a.m.

A juvenile from Bunsold Middle School reported suspicious internet messages Friday at 1:25 p.m.

Kyle Eby, 34, of Butternut Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct Friday at 5:25 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Oak Knoll Court for a possible overdose Friday at 8:18 p.m.

A business on North Plum Street reported an assault Friday at 10:06 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported an unruly juvenile Friday at 10:40 p.m.

Hanna Ryan, 35, of Southwood Drive, was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday at 2:29 a.m.

A resident of South Plum Street reported damage to a garage door Sunday at 11:50 a.m.

Gregory Davenport, 24, of Columbus, was arrested for theft of merchandise from a business on U.S. 36 Sunday at 2:15 p.m. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Franklin County.

Peter Roy, 45, of Dublin, was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 6:10 p.m.

Heath Wheeler, 51, of Watkins Glen, was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday at 8:50 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were broken into at a business on Lydia Drive Sunday at 9:16 p.m.

A resident of West Mansfield reported theft of a vehicle from a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 9:28 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies assisted the Richwood Police Department with a bomb threat letter that was found at North Union High School on North Franklin Street in Richwood Friday at 2:43 p.m. The Journal-Tribune reached out to Richwood Police, but they did not respond by press time. The Union County Sheriff’s Office had no further information on the incident.

A deputy responded to Raymond Road near Bellville Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Explorer that struck a tree in the roadway Friday at 10:48 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 22000 block of Raymond Road involving a 2017 Honda Civic that struck a tree in the roadway Friday at 11:08 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 347 at Yearslay Road involving a semi-tractor that struck a stop sign and a road sign, and then left the scene Friday at 1:16 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate harassing letters that were being left in a mailbox Friday at 1:54 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Carmel Drive to investigate a possible burglary Friday at 2:21 p.m.

A deputy responded to a school in the 11000 block of Route 38 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Ford F-150 and a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero Friday at 3:15 p.m.

A deputy responded to the roundabout at Route 161 and Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Ford F-450 that struck the back of a 1995 Cadillac DeVille Friday at 3:21 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, a deputy arrested Shawn K. Ryan, 40, of Marysville, for several outstanding warrants Friday at 6:02 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Route 736 to investigate a dispute between a mother and daughter Friday at 7:31 p.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies responded to the 24000 block of Darby Pottersburg Road for a property damage crash involving a 2003 Buick Century that drove off the right side of the road, struck a fence and came to rest in a field Friday at 8:21 p.m. After further investigation, Sara A. Cooper, 35, of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. She was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy met with a Delaware City Police Officer to take custody of Charlie R. Levan, 37, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:56 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-

County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a possible missing person from a residence in the 31000 block of Route 37. The person was located.

A deputy went to a residence in the 31000 block of Rotue 37 to investigate unwanted text messages and telephone calls that were being received Saturday at 11:28 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on West Fifth Street in Marysville, a deputy charged a juvenile with driving without an operator’s license and possession of marijuana Saturday at 9:37 p.m.

A deputy met with a Delaware Police Officer to take custody of Richard A. Monroe, 31, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 10:14 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Shain M. Barrett, 39, of Plain City, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 4:05 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 26000 block of Claibourne Road to investigate fraudulent internet transactions involving the sale of dogs Sunday at 2:33 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Pleasant Valley Fire District, Jerome Township Fire Department, Allen Township Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department and Marysville Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road for a house fire Sunday at 6:20 p.m. According to Pleasant Valley Battalion Chief Brent Smith, the fire started in the kitchen and caused damage to other rooms in the house. The fire was contained within about 10 minutes.

A deputy investigated an assault that occurred at a business on Route 347 in Raymond involving two females Sunday at 6:34 p.m.

A deputy met with a Hilliard Police Officer to take custody of Wesley A. Williams, 33, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 7:05 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Natasha L. James, 26, of Mount Gilead, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 9:49 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to Route 4 near Tawa Road for an injury crash involving a vehicle that struck a guardrail Sunday at 10:01 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that struck a light pole that had fallen in the roadway Sunday at 11:41 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Trevor Tolbert, 40, of Lima, was arrested for OVI and driving out of marked lanes on U.S. 33 Saturday at 3:05 a.m.

Michael King, 56, of Lakeview, was arrested for OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control on U.S. 33 Sunday at 10:50 p.m.

Comments

comments