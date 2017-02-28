Municipal Court

Seat belt – Dakota M. Thompson, Piketon, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jihad N. Milhem, Denver, CO, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bradley D. Fout, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erica K. Hill, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Ryan C. Miller, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Robert L. Carson, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Dawn M. Merryman, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Stolen property – Andrew K. Coffey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 2, bound over, $148.10 costs.

Speeding – Deborah L. McNeal, Irwin, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Abdikadir Osman, Grove City, $55 fine.

Hit skip – Bradley C. Grove, East Liberty, $1000 fine, $475 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Non-compliance – Bradley C. Grove, East Liberty, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Bradley C. Grove, East Liberty, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

License forfeit – Robert L. Carson, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $229 costs, 30 days jail susp.

2 headlights req – Robert L. Carson, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Dawn M. Merryman, Columbus, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Joanna J. Bender, Marion, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Shane J. McClure, Kingston, $58 fine, $110 costs.

OVI – James L. Ellis, Flushing, MI, $750 fine, $375 susp., $185 costs susp., 30 days jail 27 susp.

Fail to yield – James L. Ellis, Flushing, MI, dismissed, $28 costs susp.

Speeding – Donald J. Collins, 13599 Bell Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brett P. Mancini, 1143 Tarragon Drive, dismissed, $168 costs.

Fail to reg – Kevin D. McCarthy, Marion, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Dakota A. Pulley, 904 Catalpa Place, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Montgomery, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Abigail M. Burk, Zanesfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Rebecca L. Miller, Sidney, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Anna R. Shaw, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tammy McKinney, 1921 Bobtail Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Tonya L. Hanby, 1451 Carmel Drive, $85 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Autumn J.M. Schirtzinger, Richwood, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Brittany M. Chamberlain, Poland, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Elliot R. Pollard, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mark A. Trout, 207 Woodcrest Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Domestic violence – Aven D.P. Sparling, Mt. Victory, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Assured clear distance – Samantha M. Gibson, 624 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

