According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile of Rosewood Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Monday at 5:35 p.m.

Tiffany Terry, 22, of Maple Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 8:44 p.m.

A juvenile was reported missing while at a business on Square Drive Monday at 9:55 p.m. The juvenile has since been found safe.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to a residence in the 7900 block of McKitrick Road to investigate a burglary Monday at 10:22 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8200 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate threatening phone messages Monday at 3:04 p.m.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Tiffany M. Terry, 22, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 5:24 p.m. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies went to a residence in the 18000 block of West Darby Road to investigate a domestic dispute involving several family members Monday at 7:13 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Logan County Deputy to take custody of Brice L. Gamble, 25, of DeGraff, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 7:47 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a drug overdose Monday at 8:10 p.m. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department in searching the area of Square Drive for a sixteen-year-old juvenile who ran away from her guardian Monday at 9:53 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Route 245 and Middleburg Plain City Road for a victim in a vehicle with injuries from an assault Monday at 10:42 p.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

