Municipal Court

Concentration – Jeffery J. Humphrey, Mechanicsburg, $750 fine, $375 susp., $223 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Jeffery J. Humphrey, Mechanicsburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Jamie A. Smith, Hebron, $30 fine, $66 costs.

One headlight – Morgan L. Blain, Plain City, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Alyssa A. Parrish, 19180 West Darby Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Isaac K. Reck, Ostrander, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Sean R. Ross, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jacob M. Clark, Pleasantville, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nancy L. Vasila, Delaware, $125 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Miller, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kristine M. Mount, 14082 Oxford Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emily A. Brown, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Candice K. Davis, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mollee M. Mckey, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Timothy A. Kaczmarek, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ryan D. Oberly, Springfield, $72 fine, $168 costs.

Possess marijuana – Hiddig K. Hassan, Blacklick, $150 fine, $120 costs.

FRA susp – Coleton R. Beltz, 931 Southwood Drive, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Coleton R. Beltz, 931 Southwood Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Concentration – Luke J. Kunkle, Richwood, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Luke J. Kunkle, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Ethan D. Lander, Delaware, dismissed, $250 costs.

Possess marijuana – Kyle H. Queen, Columbus, $150 fine, $101 costs.

OVI – Gary L. Rister Jr., Hunstville, dismissed, $167 costs.

Reckless op – Gary L. Rister Jr., Huntsville, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Tire peeling – Gary L. Rister Jr., Huntsville, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Karl E. Pullins II, Woodstock, $600 fine, $500 susp., $120 costs.

Marked lanes – Kyle H. Queen, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Tobi L. Wilson, Raymond, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Mubashiruddin Mohammed, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Rebecca M. Gornall, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas S. Sobecki, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Tire peeling – Donald J. Collins, 13599 Bell Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rachel E. Hyburg, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cortland M. Fitzgerald, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – K. Shane Curtis, Dunkirk, $58 fine, $85 costs.

