Municipal Court

Speeding – Sean L. Griffin, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie L. Gorsuch, Powell, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jesse D. Deel, Springfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Brendon A. Slaven, Coldwater, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michael Arhin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Steven W. Woerner, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Maudella S. Nixon, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Domestic violence – Brent J. Laird, 128 Hemlock Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $25 costs.

Speeding – James D. Tetirick, Dublin, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Assured clear distance – Perry R. Howell, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Tara C. Ball, Magnetic Springs, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Brent J. Laird, 128 Hamlock Drive, $250 fine, $100 susp., $120 costs, 10 days jail 9 susp.

Domestic violence – Jeffrey A. York, 89 Cottonwood Drive, $250 fine, $100 susp., 30 days jail 28 susp.

Speeding – Kadie N. Haley, Marion, $250 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Concentration – Michael S. Douglass, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $170 costs, 60 days jail 54 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Hit skip – Michael S. Douglass, Milford Center, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Random selection – Michael S. Douglass, Milford Center, dismissed, $28 costs.

Stop sign – Michael S. Douglass, Milford Center, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Michael S. Douglass, Milford Center, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Evan A. Martin, Worthington, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Stanley H. McCormick, Holland, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Marked lanes – Jordan M. Aldo, Lakeview, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Aalap Ashtamkar, 690 Watkins Glen Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Abigail E. Miller, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Dickman, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan J. Harlow, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Camden R. Heinisch, Montgomery, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Logan A. Moccabee, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Kaleb N. Sheldrew, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shawn D. Ferguson, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jason L. Dumbauld, 16148 Hunters Run, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Deanna L. Miller, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

