According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Division of Police responded to a report of witness intimidation Friday at 4:53 a.m.

A resident of London Avenue reported identity theft Friday at 10:54 a.m.

A business on Allenby Drive reported property damage Friday at 8:46 p.m.

A juvenile of Cypress Drive reported an assault Friday at 9:37 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported theft of money Saturday at 12:41 a.m.

Karla Vanhoose, 46, of North Lewisburg was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 1:33 a.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported identity theft Saturday at 12:55 p.m.

Thomas Hager, 39, of East Fourth Street. was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 6:03 p.m.

A resident of Raymond reported being harassed while at a business on North Main Street Sunday at 12:32 a.m.

A business on East Fifth Street reported damage to a window Sunday at 1:08 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after threatening self-harm Sunday at 2:22 a.m.

Christopher Turpin, 27, of Creekview Drive was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Tiffin Fostoria Municipal Court Sunday at 12:24 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Ronald Condiff, 34, of Grove City, was cited for OVI, driving out of marked lanes and having visible white lights on the rear of his vehicle Sunday at 2:10 a.m. on U.S. 33.

