Municipal Court

Speeding – Tracy A. Kates, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Tara J. Meadows, London, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Domestic violence – Craig E. Laird, Richwood, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Shane W. Birchfield, 19341 Paver Barnes Road, $150 fine, $175 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Littering – Rocky L. Howell, Lakewood, $500 fine, $350 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Dustin Waddell, Richwood, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Dustin Waddell, Richwood, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Craig E. Laird Richwood, $250 fine, $100 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Open container – Morgan W. Brey, 24155 Yearsley Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Theft – Gary R. Oreglia, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Tiffanie A. Shanks, Reynoldsburg, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Tyler J. Hawk, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 116, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly Kroninger, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kayla M. Mullins, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Laura L. Sheets, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Richard G. Lalond, Oakland, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica A. Gliha, 22550 Northwest Pkwy, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Arnold G. Davis, Vidalia, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Mary A. Kabelac, 503 Glen Oaks Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justice T. Cox, 18922 Wheeler Green Road, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Johan A. Rojas-Restrepo, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia J. Carpenter, 329 Mound St., Apt 8, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyle R. Dixon, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Kristie D. Gamble, 1462 Meadowlark Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Morgan W. Brey, 24155 Yearsley Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Morgan W. Brey, 24155 Yearsley Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Fail to control – John W. Thompson, 991C Coventry Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – William Q. Roberts, Columbus, $150 fine, $91 cost, OL susp. 6 mo.

Obstruct official business – Sigundo D. Camerlengo, 18036 Springdale Road, $300 fine, $150 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments