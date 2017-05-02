According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Monday at 6:15 p.m.

A resident of Kentucky Circle reported damage to the tires of a motor vehicle Monday at 7:56 p.m.

Adam Stanley, 41, of Texas, was arrested for disorderly conduct Monday at 10:41 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 16000 block of Route 47 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Honda Odyssey that struck a canine Friday at 12:34 a.m.

Deputies were sent to residence in the 18000 block of Smokey Road to investigate a person threatening suicide Friday at 5:56 a.m. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

A deputy investigated a report of a dispute that occurred at a business in the 11000 block of U.S. 33 Friday at 11:53 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Wheeler Green Road to investigate a report of illegal dumping Friday at 2:08 p.m.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Kaylee R. Skillman, 26, of Delaware, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 3:24 p.m.

A deputy responded to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Friday at 3:24 p.m.

A deputy spoke with a complainant at a residence in the 23000 block of North Darby Coe Road in reference to receiving unwanted text messages Friday at 6:04 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of Route 38 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Honda CRV that struck a ditch while attempting to turn around in a drive way Friday at 6:17 p.m.

A deputy spoke with a complainant at a residence in the 14000 block of Route 161 in reference to receiving messages and phone calls Friday at 10:20 p.m.

A deputy, Dublin Police Officers, and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to Post Road near Hyland Croy Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 GMC Terrain and another vehicle Friday at 10:29 p.m. The Dublin Police Department handled the crash investigation.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a report of a theft of money for services not completed Saturday at 9:29 a.m.

Deputies and a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol went to a residence in the 30000 block of Route 31 to investigate a custody dispute between an ex-husband and wife Saturday at 10:12 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate theft of money for services not completed Saturday at 11:23 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 westbound near mile marker 16 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz 300 that struck a deer Saturday at 2:03 p.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies were sent to a residence on East State Street in Milford Center to investigate a dispute between and ex-boyfriend and girlfriend Saturday at 5:12 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred at U.S. 33 westbound near mile marker 18 involving a 2014 Toyota Sienna that struck debris in the roadway Saturday at 7:23 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near Milford Avenue, a deputy and a Marysville Police Officer arrested the driver of a 2014 Ford Fusion, Jeremy D. Farrar, 25, of Bellefontaine, for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon Saturday at 7:33 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road to investigate a report of criminal trespassing Saturday at 9:08 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 westbound, deputies charged the driver Dustin J. Bever, 36, of Columbus, with possessing drug instruments and permitting drug abuse Sunday at 12:26 a.m. The passenger, Kristin L. Todd, 27, of Grove City, was arrested for possessing drug instruments and providing false information to law enforcement. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 9500 block of Woodbine Way to investigate a report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Sunday at 9:49 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 13000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that backed into a 2004 Chevrolet truck Sunday a 10:37 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Boundary Road to investigate a report of trespassing Sunday at 2:57 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 23000 block of Route 47 to investigate the theft of money Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department were sent to a residence in the 9200 block of Railroad Street to investigate a person making a suicide threat Sunday at 5:35 p.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital for a voluntary evaluation.

A deputy, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and units from the Northern Union County Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route 4 and Hoskins Road to investigate a minor injury crash involving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that struck a 2008 Honda Accord Sunday at 5:54 p.m. The driver of the Honda, Victoria C. Long, 48, of Kenton, was issued a traffic citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

As a result of a traffic stop on Timber Lane near Route 38, a deputy arrested Jennifer L. Evans, 39, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Monday at 2 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police and Fire Departments were sent to the intersection of Court Street and West Sixth Street in Marysville for trees and power lines down Monday at 8:44 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a Raymond Elementary School to investigate a property damage crash that occurred in the parking lot involving a 2013 Dodge Ram that struck a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer Monday at 8:48 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 23000 block of Holycross Epps Road for a possible burglary Monday at 10:53 a.m.

A deputy investigated the unauthorized use of a vehicle that was taken from a residence in the 18000 block of Smokey Road Monday at 5:12 p.m.

A deputy met with a Bellefontaine Police Officer to take custody of Kevin A. Chitman, 50, of Lima, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 6:22 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 at Route 739, a deputy charged Marguayvius L. McGill, 20, of Lima, with possession of marijuana Monday at 6:37 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 23000 block of Yearslay Road for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Monday at 7:25 p.m. The parties were separated.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

