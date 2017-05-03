According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Dwayne Sparks, 52, of Scott Farms Boulevard, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 11:19 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Tuesday at 1:31 p.m.

Kangol Kojo Mbogba Odo, 46, of West Third Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Ohio Adult Parole Authority Tuesday at 2:59 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a home in the 13000 block of Route 47 to attempt to locate two missing juveniles for the Marion County Juvenile Probation Department Tuesday at 6:48 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Unionville Road for an unresponsive 74-year-old male Tuesday at 6:46 a.m. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene and the male was pronounced deceased.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 13000 block of Route 347 to investigation a dispute involving livestock and property damage Tuesday at 10:09 a.m.

A deputy met with a West Mansfield-Mount Victory Road resident to investigate threats being made by a separated spouse Tuesday at 11:41 a.m.

A deputy investigated a driveway paving scam that occurred in the 12000 block of Hinton Mill Road Tuesday at 12:01 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 28000 block of Route 739 to investigate a burglary Tuesday at 12:54 p.m.

A deputy investigated a harassment complaint involving social media at a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 23000 block of Yearsley Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Tuesday at 8:59 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

