Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Sarah J. Paver, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 7, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assault – Noah Larson, Plain City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $172 costs, 60 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Sarah M. Wilcox, Plain City, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Samuel Pagan, Reynoldsburg, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Samuel Pagan, Reynoldsburg, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Obstruct official business – Christopher E. Glaze, LaVergne, TN, $600 fine, $450 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Non-compliance – Michael J. White, Magnetic Springs, $600 fine, $300 susp., $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail/reinstate – Michael J. White, Magnetic Springs, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. White, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Eric E. Mills, 13690 Hinton Mill Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robb R. Sherrick, Thornville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Michael L. Gross, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patrick L. Shepherd, Troy, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Ethan K. Pugh, 18381 White Stone Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ted L. Cronkleton, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $124.65 costs.

Seat belt – Ted L. Cronkleton, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – David M. Louderback, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Jalloh Rugiatu, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan M. Mowery, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lexi R. Hanby, Raymond, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Lexi R. Hanby, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Wendy L. Thomas, Cranberry Twp, PA, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Fallon M. Dean, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – W. Orion Fairman, 2161 Silver Spur Lane, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Alexandra L. Weese, 421 West Fourth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roger L. Phelps, 1021B Coventry Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer J. Breed, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael W. Howsman, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Paul Frisbee, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Holly A. Schrack, North Lewisburg, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Natalie N. Daumeyer, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Francheska L. Hudson, 533 North Main St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Matthew Cunningham, 14093 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Susp/rev – Christopher E. Glaze, LaVergne, TN, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Pass bad checks – Elizabeth S. Endicott, Milford Center, $600 fine, $450 susp., $180.90 costs, 30 days jail susp.

False alarm – Monica Clary, Reynoldsburg, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 60 days jail 57 susp.

