According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Industrial Parkway reported a theft Wednesday at 8:47 a.m.

A wallet was turned into the Marysville Division of Police Wednesday at 11:01 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered a wedding ring from the area of Mill Road Wednesday at 8:39 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Whitehall Police Officer to take custody of Brandy M. Bragg, 36, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence on South Mill Street in Milford Center for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school Wednesday at 7:50 a.m.

A deputy responded to Pleasant Street in Milford Center to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1997 Mack Semi that backed into a 2016 Ford Fiesta Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

A deputy investigated a custody dispute that occurred at a residence in the 20000 block of Route 347 Wednesday at 1:38 p.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 347 at Route 31 to investigate an assault that occurred in a vehicle Wednesday at 4:12 p.m.

A deputy met with a Bellefontaine Police Officer to take custody of Brittany R. McVay, 27, of Zanefield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Timothy A. Eaton Jr., 19, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:03 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Route 739 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Honda Accord that struck the back of a 2016 Honda CR-V Wednesday at 7:56 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Two people where treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries Wednesday after a teenager struck a vehicle pulling into a driveway on Route 245 at 10:08 p.m. Anna Ellis, 91, of Marysville, was pulling into her drive in her 2005 Buick when she was hit by a 2007 Ford driven by Amanda Kerns, 17, of North Lewisburg. Kerns was cited for failure to keep assured clear distance ahead.

