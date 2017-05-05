Child restraint – Amie N. Abbott, Powell, $35 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Megan R. Reisinger, Mt. Gilead, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Jermaine Homblin, Warren, MI, $55 fine, $138 costs.

Non-compliance – Joseph Powers, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Non-compliance – Seth M. Hathaway, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Seth M. Hathaway, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – David M. Andrews, Charleston, WV, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Expired OL – Mohamed O. Hassan, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Patrick A.R. Sorn, Galloway, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Follow too close – Todd R. Kunze, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Speeding – Veronica R. Jenkins, Hilliard, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Joel A. Morgan, 1765 Millington Way, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Angela E. McGuire, 15980 Allen Center Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer L. Peterson, 21700 Delaware County Line Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert D. Oliver, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Child restraint – Muntaha Ibrahim, 660 Meadows Drive, $25 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to display – Alison M. Giere, Coldwater, $58 fine, $58 costs.

Fail to yield/emerg veh – Christopher Dewitt, 21990 Westlake Lee Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Faizan Muntaz, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Carl A. Sisson, New Bloomington, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Brice T. Segner, 541 Quail Hollow Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Angela L. Anderson, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessie M. Slack, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Hannah E. Carver, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carolyn E. Joyce, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Tire peeling – John E. Baesmann, 20121 Cotton Slash Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Left of center – Sierra N. Schirtzinger, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Concentration – Payton A. Cline, 528 Allenby Drive, $750 fine, $375 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Expired OL – Martha P. Corbin, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Assault – Emilie L. Smith, 322 West Ninth St., $600 fine, $300 susp., $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Spenser R. Doolittle, Columbus, $85 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Daniel B. Knipp, 17780 St. Rt. 4, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brian Maseck, Powell, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Assured clear distance – Heather Shirer, 243 North Cherry, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Gregory W. Phillips, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rebecca E. Shope, Perrysburg, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jordan M. Butler, 21525 Raymond, Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Crystal M. Summers, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments