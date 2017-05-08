Municipal Court

No OL – Tammy E. Bradley, 229 North Cherry St., $150 fine, $98 costs.

Stop sign – Tammy E. Bradley, 229 North Cherry St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Zachary R. Smith, Marion, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Chase A. Brown, Mt. Vernon, $250 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Joshua C. Edwards, 673 London Avenue, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Nery A. Diaz, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Thearie G.E. Holt, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ashley C. Venturella, Fairborn, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joshua T. Turner, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel B. Bremer, Lewis Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OVI – Richard P. Jones, Columbus, $750 fine, $375 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Michael S. Lyle, 232 Cypress Drive, $115 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Kirstin L. Covert, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

OVI – Thomas D. Spletter, 417 Morning Star Drive, dismissed, $141 costs.

Non-compliance – Christopher C. Teeple, Larue, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Speeding – Juliana I. Lawniczak, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

License forfeit – Thomas B. Whitehead, Larue, dismissed, $88 costs.

No OL – Thomas B. Whitehead, Larue, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Assured clear distance – Deanna Anderson, 953 Watkins Glen Circle, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Alexa R. Cee, 765 Kentucky Circle, $500 fine, $200 susp., $145 costs, 60 days jail susp.

Speeding – Michael W. Connelly, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Tyler J. Wehrum, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

No OL – Jaime Mendoza Juarez, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to control – Jaime Mendoza Juarez, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Thomas J. Britt, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer J. Sheeran, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Christopher E. Henry, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Jason L. Carson, 28 Butternut Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Joshua Z. Haithcock Jr., Sidney, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Stop sign – Cecilia D. Pazos, 847 Watermill Place, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Follow too close – Natilee A. Yoder, 528 Meadow Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

FRA susp – Sarafinah Wharton, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Speeding – Michael E. Hayslip, 190 Northcrest Drive, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Nathan A. Gregory, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $257 costs.

Seat belt – Nathan A. Gregory, Marion, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Christopher D. Scheiderer, Richwood, $600 fine, $450 susp., $170 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments