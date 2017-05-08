According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers arrested Thomas Welsh, 54, of 146 Cottonwood Drive, on an outstanding warrant out of Union County on Friday at 9:46 a.m.

Timothy Hollenbeck, 29, of 445 Bent Tree Drive, was cited for use of illegal plates Friday at 1:48 p.m.

A resident of Bent Tree Drive, reported suspicious conditions Friday at 5:20 p.m.

Michael Stewart, 53, of Clifton, was arrested Friday at 11:40 p.m. for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Tyler Seymour, 22, of Columbus, was arrested Saturday at 2:39 a.m. for operating a vehicle under the influence.

Ray Perkins, 24, of Ashville, was arrested Saturday at 3 a.m. on an outstanding warrant out of Delaware County.

Officers recovered a man’s wedding ring and money Saturday at 11:54 a.m.

A resident of Creekview Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital on Saturday at 2:25 p.m. after threatening self harm.

A resident of Jasmine Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital on Saturday at 5:03 p.m. after threatening self harm.

Officers responded to a report of a protection order violation Saturday at 6:16 p.m.

Kyle Poe, 24, of West Mansfield, was arrested Sunday at 3:14 p.m. for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Officers are investigating a report of child endangerment as of Sunday at 10:35 a.m.

A business on West Fifth St. reported a counterfeit bill Sunday at 1:53 p.m.

A resident of Monroeville reported losing an iPod on Sunday at 4:12 p.m. at a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard.

A resident of Bent Tree Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital on Sunday at 9:08 p.m. for an evaluation.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft and forgery of checks that were taken from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 18000-block of Miller Road on Friday at 11:16 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 12000-block of Watkins Road on Friday at 4:45 p.m. to arrest Jessica A. Barton, 29, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant from the United States Army. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to a residence in the 30000-block of Alder Road on Friday at 5:26 p.m. for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. After further investigation, Ricky J. McCarty, 57, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 21000-block of State Route 347 on Friday at 5:37 for an unruly juvenile.

A deputy went to a residence in the 10000-block of Crottinger Road on Friday at 6:42 p.m. to investigate the theft of jewelry.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to a residence in the 10000-block of Kirby Road on Friday at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic argument between a father and son. After further investigation, Zackery D. Jones, 19, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 20000-block of Peoria Loop Road on Saturday at 10:11 a.m. to investigate damage to a vehicle.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 10000-block of Route 739 on Saturday at 10:33 a.m. to recover a lost cell phone, which was returned to the owner.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near Route 347 involving a stolen 1995 Chevrolet truck from Henry County, deputies arrested Timothy D. Smith, 32, of Marysville, and Danielle K. McGee, 31, of Alger, on Saturday at 10:49 a.m. for receiving stolen property. Both were transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 19000-block of Dog Leg Road on Saturday at 6:08 p.m. to investigate a burglary.

Deputies and units from the Union Township Fire Department responded to a residence on East Center Street in Milford Center on Saturday at 7:49 p.m. for an unresponsive, 70-year-old male. The Union County Coroner was called and the male was pronounced dead.

A deputy responded to Route 739 near Shertzer Road on Saturday at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a deer.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 17000-block of Burns Road on Sunday at 12:28 a.m. for an unruly juvenile.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 23000-block of Route 739 on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. to investigate a minor injury crash involving a 2012 Dodge Avenger that lost control, drove off the left side of the road, struck a rock, utility pole and fence before rolling onto its top. The driver, Tierra R. Smith, 19, of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and was transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a property in the 22000-block of Connor Road on Sunday at 11:27 a.m. to investigate a trespassing complaint.

A deputy went to a property on Rose Street in Magnetic Springs on Sunday at 1:12 p.m. to investigate a trespassing complaint.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 on Sunday at 4:59 p.m. for a person threatening self harm.

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to Route 31 near Martin Welch Road on Sunday at 5:28 p.m. to investigate an injury crash involving a 2009 Honda Motorcycle that lost control and drove off the road. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated an injury crash Saturday at 1:03 a.m. at Route 4 and Route 347. Mervyn Hem Lee, 61, of Marion, was traveling on Route 347 in a 2006 Honda Civic when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Michael Stapleton, 52, of Prospect, who was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado. Stapleton was transported to Memorial Hospital by Leesburg EMS.

Troopers arrested Zackery Long, 24, of Huntsville, on Saturday at 11:24 p.m. for operating a vehicle under the influence on U.S. 33 at Delaware Avenue.

