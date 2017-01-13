Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Richard A. Wallen, Russells Point, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jayson M. Zyler-Hill, Winchester, IN, $58 fine, $38 costs.

No OL – Enrique M. Sanchez, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $88 costs.

Speeding – Enrique M. Sanchez, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control dog – Robert Houston, 256 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail/wear dog tag – Robert Houston, 256 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tessa R Nicol, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Mary E. Grose, 1303 Tarragon Drive, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Mary E. Grose, 1303 Tarragon Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Danielle N. Sullivan, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Joseph R. Osterfield, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jesse D. Ledley, Richwood, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany M. James, 22101 Darby Pottersburg Road, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lisa L. Minor, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Srinath Desirazu, 170 Riverwind Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Lucas J. Winch, Napoleon, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Lucas J. Winch, Napoleon, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Theft – Joshua P. McDonald, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

FRA susp – Juan V. Carranza, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs.

Speeding – Juan V. Carranza, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Dustin A. Russell, Fredericktown, $600 fine, $300 susp., $470 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Non-compliance – Dustin A. Russell, Fredericktown, $600 fine susp., $28 costs.

Speeding – Dustin A. Russell, Fredericktown, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – John M. Disher, Kellersville, $58 fine, $165 costs.

No OL – Alexander Spivakov, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Hannah R. Hykes, Ft. Wayne, IN, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Kristy R. Miller, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Corey A. Lamer, Johnstown, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Improper pass – Jacob L. Thornton, 1432 Meadowlark Lane, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Mason B. Jamison, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Tabatha D. Allsion, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Turn on red – Joseph A. Boggioni, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph M. Diloreto, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carlo J. Lodovica, Patterson, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew K. McGuire, Mt. Vernon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrea D. Riley, Washington Courthouse, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald L. Rowland II, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Misty K. Dougherty, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Isuneaki Waseguri, Plain City, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Comments

comments