According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Division of Police received a report of child abuse Thursday at 9:04 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

An employee of a business on Columbus Avenue reported a theft Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street reported a theft of medication Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Karl Pulling II, 50, of North Lewisburg, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 3:24 p.m.

Bunsold Middle School reported suspicious conditions Thursday at 4:13 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Nicholas Damato, 30, of Lewis Center, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

Vernon Swinning, 37, of West Seventh Street, was arrested for drug abuse Thursday at 7:06 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 4 near Macklin Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2012 BMW 3351 that struck a 2009 GMC Sierra Thursday at 8:27 a.m. The driver of the BMW, Robert H. Schmidt, 30, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8100 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate a possible misuse of a company credit card Thursday at 9:22 a.m.

A deputy and units form the Marysville Fire Department and the Union Township Fire Department responded to a business in the 9900 block of Route 38 to investigate a diesel spill Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The Marysville Fire Department handled the investigation.

Deputies investigated a theft of a package of silver coins that occurred in the 20000 block of Barker Road Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire Department responded to a residence in the 27000 block of Snedicker Road to investigate a report of an unconscious, unresponsive person Thursday at 9:27 p.m. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene where the person was pronounced dead of natural causes.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

