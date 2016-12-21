Municipal Court
Stop sign – Adison J. Hawn, 95 Cotton Drive, $58 fine, $98 costs.
Speeding – Patricio Zizinga, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Keith Columber, Marion, $58 fine, $38 costs.
Speeding – Joyce M. Craven, 1734 Damos Way, $85 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – William S. Maxie, Richwood, $100 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – William G. Drosos, North Royalton, $75 fine, $85.
Assured clear distance – Harvey R. Hall Jr., Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Patrick Hensler, Warren, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Left of center – Norman R. Morris Jr., Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Adam M. Nolan, Long Grove, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Trace Cary, Lima, $20 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Stephanie R. Clark, 1858 Chiprock Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Venkatesh Ramesh, Grand Rapids, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – David S. Monnin, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jacob A. Swanger, Middletown, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Speeding – Jesse R. Mattox, 230 West Third St., $58 fine, $165 costs.
Speeding – Jason B. Stitsworth, Three Rivers, MI, $58 fine, $222 costs.
Speeding – Alexis M. Parks, 18678 Poling Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Stacy L. McCune, 614 West Fifth St., $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Sean A. Clifton, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Samuel M. Jarrells, Gahanna, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Christopher R. Archer, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.
12 pt susp – Ronald C. Sabins, Ostrander, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 180 days jail 177 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
OVI – Ronald C. Sabins, Ostrander, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 180 days jail 177 susp., OL susp 1 yr.
Muffler req – Ronald C. Sabins, Ostrander, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – James Luybli, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Indira Kumar, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Fail to reg – Indira Kumar, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Shelby Wilson, Plain City, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Aquiles Hernandez, Skokie, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Michael M. Tsay, Irvine, CA, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Seat belt – Brandon K. McDougal, Pickerington, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Speeding – Randi Davis, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Jarred M. Robison, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Larry G. Baldauf, Indianapolis, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Joni R. Boch, Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – James L. Brewer, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – James S. Hefner, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Riley Hohman, Monroe, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Follow too close – Connor J. Johnson, 414 Bridgewater Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
