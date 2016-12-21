According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Meadows Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital on Tuesday at 5:03 a.m. after making threats of self harm.

A resident of South Court Street reported receiving bad checks on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.

A resident of Milcrest Drive reported suspicious conditions on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

A resident of Millington Way reported a dispute over custody on Tuesday at 12:52 p.m.

A resident of Greenwood Boulevard reported the theft of headphones on Tuesday at 9:24 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 739 near Titus Road on Tuesday at 5:23 a.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2002 Ford F-150 that drove off the side of the road and into a ditch.

A deputy responded to the U.S. 33 eastbound off-ramp to Route 161 on Tuesday at 8:46 a.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Subaru Impreza that was struck from behind by a 2000 Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda, Judy L Deckling, 49, of East Liberty, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to the 24000-block of Honda Parkway on Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Honda Accord that was struck from behind by a 2002 Acura TL. Vaughn E. Bellow, 49, of Springfield and the driver of the Acura, was issued a citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies were sent to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs on Tuesday at 4:47 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute between several family members.

Deputies were sent to a property in the 14000-block of Gandy Eddy Road on Tuesday at 5:18 p.m. to investigate a trespassing dispute between neighbors.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

Comments

comments