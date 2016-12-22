According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An out-of-city resident reported the use of credit card information on Wednesday at 9:54 a.m. and believes the card information was stolen in Marysville. The case is under investigation.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from a vehicle on Allenby Drive on Wednesday at 11:53 a.m.

A business in the 800-block of Delaware Avenue reported a subject attempted to use a scam through the use of stolen credit card information on Wednesday at 1:49 p.m.

A resident in the 200-block of Springwood Road reported the theft of credit card information on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

A house under final constructions on Clydesdale Way was reported to have been entered and an item stolen on Wednesday at 9:19 p.m.

Kyle C. Eby, 34, of 27 Butternut Dr., was cited for disorderly conduct following a complaint of a highly intoxicated person at a business in the 1500-block of West Fifth Street on today at 12:12 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 16000-block of Route 739 on Wednesday at 2:07 a.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Ford Explorer that drove off the roadway and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll. Phillip A. Gilbert, 29, of Richwood, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies investigated a neighbor dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs on Wednesday at 6:12 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail on Wednesday at 10:12 a.m. to take custody of David Winecoff, 63, of Columbus, for a probation violation warrant. The deputy then went to Delaware County Jail to take custody of John K. Tucker, 43, of Grove City, for an arrest warrant. Both subjects were taken to Tri County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 20000-block of Dog Leg Road on Wednesday at 11:31 a.m. to investigate a report of a victim’s personal information being used to open credit card accounts.

As a result of a traffic stop on Industrial Parkway near Viburnum Drive on Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., citations were issued to Justing L. Leasure, 34, of Marysville, the driver of a 2004 Saturn Ion, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

A deputy responded to the 14000-block of Bellepoint Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Honda Accord that drove off the roadway and struck a road sign on Wednesday at 1:14 p.m. The driver of the Honda, Bryce T. Piwtorak, 18, of Ostrander, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies responded to Route 31 near Turner Road on Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1997 Ford F-150 and a 2006 Ford Escape.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the 12000-block of Jerome Road on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m. to investigate an injury crash involving a 2008 Mazda MZ3 that struck a guardrail. The driver, Derek H. Rudd, 33, of Powell, was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital and issued citations for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to control.

Deputies were sent to a residence I the 10000-block of Summersweet Way on Wednesday at 10: 54 p.m. to investigate a dispute between a husband and wife.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers charged Chloe Chambers, 24, of Prospect, with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. The subject was driving a 2005 Honda Accord on Route 4.

