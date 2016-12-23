Municipal Court
Speeding – Donny R. Conn, St. Paris, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Keith A. Dryburgh, Hilliard, dismissed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Darlene A. Fitzwater, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – John W. Glancy Jr., Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Lindsey R. Kuhns, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – James Merschman, Delphos, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jeffrey A. Ott, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Zachary M. Hayden, 19250 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Helen K. McClaskie, Englewood, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Logan R. Stapleton, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Overweight – Harmon G. Canterbury, Columbus, $533 fine, $88 costs.
Marked lanes – Winter P. Edwin, Millwood, WV, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Joshua Gowans, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Claude W. Hetrick, Edison, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Stephanie L. Immel, 1707 Creekview Drive, $55 fine, $113 costs.
Speeding – Michelle O. Cunningham, 17050 Wheeler Green Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Seat belt – Joseph T. Buhrts III, Galloway, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Charles B. Cooper, Edison, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kyle A. Diehl, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Logan B. Kimmet, Delphos, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Traffic light – Kian M. Low, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Stop sign – Reba McBride, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Kelly A. Waggoner, 13911 Watkins Road, $30 fine, $38 costs.
Speeding – Joseph S. Call, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Tiffany Camper, Forest, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Angela K. Carmichael, 12340 Kaiser Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Patricia S. Curtis, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Expired plates – Tanda Sue M. Fields, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to yield – Ankita Gaur, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Traffic light – Spencer K. Hall, 1750 Creekview Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Shelby Huffman, 118 ½ North Walnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Jessica Jones, Larue, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Sara M. Kettler, Anna, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kazuhiro Nagahama, Upper Sandusky, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Linda M. Post, St. Henry, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Bryan K. Clay, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Jimmie D. Slone, 25124 St. Rt. 4, $30 fine, $66 costs.
12/23/160
