According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Kristen Fulkerson, 29, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for theft of merchandise from a business on U.S. 36 and an outstanding warrant out of Bellefontaine Wednesday at 7:11 p.m.

A resident of Wagon Wheel Lane reported a possible sex offense Thursday at 2:28 p.m. An investigation is underway.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Thursday at 4:26 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Route 347 for a possible suicide attempt Thursday at 1:27 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8200 block of Estates Parkway to investigate the theft of several checks Thursday at 1:46 p.m.

Deputies went sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 4:12 p.m.

Deputies assisted officers from the Richwood Police Department in searching for a male that escaped from their custody during a theft investigation Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rushylvania Road involving a 2005 Dodge Caravan veering off the road Thursday at 8:14 p.m. The driver, Jacqueline Savage, 16, of West Mansfield, received minor injuries and taken to Memorial Hospital. She was cited for failure to control.

