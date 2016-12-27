Municipal Court

Criminal damage – Nicolas D. Rowe, Richwood, $600 fine, $500 susp., $150.70 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Domestic violence – Joel S. Long, Magnetic Springs, $250 fine, $100 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail 15 susp.

Speeding – Micah L. Dean, Upper Arlington, $55 fine.

Non-compliance – Richard A. Frazier, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $300 susp., $221 costs.

Seat belt – Richard A. Frazier, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael Nicholson, Arlington Heights, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael Sharrock, Walhonding, $150 fine, $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Thomas C. Hughes, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail to yield – John C. Swisher, London, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Cayla N. Spencer, Delaware, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Violes, 18395 White Stone Road, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Brenda B. Robles-Tule, Delaware, $58 fine, $94 costs.

Speeding – Sashank Ravi, 160 Riverwind Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Non-compliance – Zachary Paige, 1069 Clovernoll Court, $600 fine, $300 susp., $173 cost, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Zachary Paige, 1069 Clovernoll Court, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Diondre J. Walker, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Steven M. Gillhouise, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Expired plates – Charmaine B. Anderson, 12320 Kaiser Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Jacob Morse, 315 Sycamore St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Permit unlic dr – Kacy A. Poe, Marion, $600 fine, $400 susp., $120 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas R. Risner, Columbus, $30 fine, $76 costs.

Habitual alcohol – Kenneth L. Schirtzinger, London, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Fail/reinstate – Kenneth L. Schirtzinger, London, $600 fine susp., $28 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth L. Schirtzinger, London, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jarid R. Andrews, 117 First St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roy L. Lafary, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jaymi J. Green, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyle M. Kuba, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David J. Long, 2016 Shetland St., $72 fine, $88 costs.

Stop after accident – Cory J. Painter, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Reckless op – Cory J. Painter, Richwood, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Stop sign – James Cole, 17504 Paver Barnes Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Criminal damage – Christopher Rapp, 534 Corbel Drive, dismissed, $142.80 costs.

Falsification – Mary E. Barlow, 218 North Court St., $250 fine, $150 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Benjamin R. Clark-Zulberti, Delaware, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Benjamin R. Clark-Zulberti, Delaware, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Jud D. Haines, Marion, $300 fine, $150 susp., $198 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Comments

comments