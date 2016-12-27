According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile of Bridle Drive was cited for public intoxication on Friday at 12:16 a.m.

A business on Columbus Avenue reported damage to its front windows on Friday at 8:42 a.m.

Jonathan Schlecht, 21, of 658 Wagon Wheel Lane, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County on Friday at 10:25 p.m.

Officers performed a well-being check on a resident of South Court Street on Friday at 10:51 a.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported a civil dispute with a landlord on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Items were stolen from a vehicle that was at a business on U.S. 36 on Saturday at 12:26 p.m.

A purse was stolen from a vehicle while at a business on Delaware Avenue on Saturday at 1:37 p.m.

Officers recovered old ammo from a resident of East Fourth Street on Sunday at 2:14 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to the covered bridge on Buck Run Road on Friday at 8:59 a.m. to investigate vandalism done to the bridge.

A deputy investigated a scam telephone call that was received at a residence in the 12000-block of Jerome Road on Friday at 10:01 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 9900-block of Hyland Croy Road on Friday at 1:37 p.m. to investigate check fraud.

A deputy and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 18000-block of Route 47 on Friday at 6:24 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1996 Jeep that was being towed by a 2005 Ford F-450. The Jeep unattached and traveled off the road and struck a propane tank.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 29000-block of Hoover Moffitt Road on Thursday at 7:40 p.m. to investigate a dispute between a brother and sister.

A deputy met with a Westerville Police Officer on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. to take custody of Quincy E. Davis, 27, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Marysville Police Department and was released after posting a bond.

A deputy met with a Columbus Airport Police Officer on Saturday at 3:59 a.m. to take custody of Michael F. Ostrander, 45, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting a bond.

A deputy investigated the theft of mail from a residence in the 13000-block of Dover County Line Road on Saturday at 10:32 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail on Saturday at 12:04 p.m. to take custody of Danny D. Cook III, 23, of Hilliard, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000-bock of Blues Creek Road on Saturday at 12:52 p.m. to investigate the theft of a trail camera.

A deputy responded to U.S. 42 near Route 736 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Dodge Dakota and a 2015 Ford Fusion that happen on Saturday at 4:32 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 28000-block of Route 37 on Saturday at 6:46 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Ford F-150 that struck a dog in the roadway.

Deputies went to a residence in the 17000-block of Paver Barns Road on Sunday at 2:19 p.m. to arrest Ryan D. Sergent, 38, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a theft investigation on Marriott Street in Richwood on Monday at 8:02 a.m.

Deputies from Union and Madison County went to a residence in the 12000-block of Irwin Road on Monday at 8:26 a.m. to take custody of Brandon C. Stewart, 25, of Irwin, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a nosiness in the 8000-block of Industrial Parkway on Monday at 9:24 a.m. to investigate the theft of tires from a semi trailer.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Rose Street in Magnetic Springs for a domestic dispute between multiple family members on Monday at 9:32 a.m. After further investigation, Tara C. Ball, 30, of Magnetic Springs, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Robinson Road and Burns Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Dodge Journey that was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado on Monday at 1:06 p.m.

As a result of a property damage crash involving a 2013 Honda Civic that lost control, drove off the road and struck a tree in the 20000-block of Route 245 on Monday at 5 p.m., a deputy arrested Kyle G. Danner, 26, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

A deputy investigated a domestic dispute between a husband and wife that occurred at a residence in the 30000-block of Alder Road on Monday at 7:28 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

