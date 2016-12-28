Municipal Court

Disorderly conduct – Brenda K. Phipps, Richwood, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Persist disorderly conduct – Vernon E. Swinning, 213 East Seventh St., $150 fine, $95 costs.

Possess marijuana – Joel S. Long, Magnetic Springs, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – John A. Fout, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $146 costs.

No OL – Justin Leasure, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 10, $150 fine, $173 costs.

Fail to reg – Justin Leasure, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 10, $100 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Christine J. Dutkofski, 706 Meadows Drive, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding- Christine J. Dutkofski, 706 Meadows Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin R. Clark-Zulberti, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

FRA susp – Jud D. Haines, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Jud D. Haines, Marion, $600 fine susp., $28 costs.

Speeding – Jud D. Haines, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Liangyu Zhou, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robert C. Maxwell Jr., 1936 Fawn Meadow Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Concentration – Katie M. Zaborszki, Ostrander, $750 fine, $375 susp., $185 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Stop sign – Katie M. Zaborszki, Ostrander, dismissed, $28 costs.

Stop sign – Noah D. Maynard, 923 VanKirk Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Thomas A. Bowman, Newark, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew R. Hettinger, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Sarah M. Ramsey, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heather M. Smiley, Columbus,, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Joshua P. Benson, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William R. Damsel III, Worthington, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jarod H. Furrow, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Hannah E. Gaver, St. Paris, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Stephen T. Shaw, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James D. Oliver, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Terry L. Thompson, 1342 Cider Mill Place, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia R. Maharas, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan E. Gieske, Liberty Twp, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew J. Kuhar, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Blake A. Hollaway, Raymond, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephen A. Beightler, 14808 Hillview Road, $58 fine, $147 costs.

Theft – Steve Crissinger, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs, 180 days jail 169 susp.

Agg menacing – Ethan M. Sessler, Richwood, $250 fine, $100 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Kwadwo Boakye, Westerville, $150 fine, $101 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to reg – Justin E. Noble, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

12pt susp – Yousif A. Dora, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $148 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Yousif A. Dora, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Avery Zeune, 1001 Mill Park Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

