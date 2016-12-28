According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers investigated an incident of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Tuesday at 12:14 a.m.

A resident of Caddie Drive reported the theft of a wallet on Tuesday at 12:02 p.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported the theft of prescription medication on Tuesday at 1:24 p.m.

A fraudulent check was reported by a business on West Fifth Street on Tuesday at 2:37 p.m.

A resident of East Fifth Street reported the theft of a motor vehicle on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m.

A resident of South Court Street was transported to Memorial Hospital on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. following an incident of drug use.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard on Tuesday at 7:09 a.m. to investigate a theft of tires and rims.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 7000 block of Brock Road on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to investigate a threat of suicide by a male subject. He was taken to Maryhaven for an evaluation.

Deputies met with a resident who resides in the 20 block of West Center Street in Milford Center to investigate fraudulent charges on the subject’s credit card on Tuesday at 11:19 a.m.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of Rose Street in Magnetic Springs on Tuesday at 12:47 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. to take custody of Kara Kristine Holt, 29, of Columbus, on an outstanding arrest warrant.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail on Tuesday at 3:03 p.m. to take custody of Sara Elizabeth Fuentes, 40, of Bellefontaine, on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 100 block of Noteman Street on Tuesday at 5:14 p.m. to assist the Plain City Police Department in investigating a domestic dispute.

A deputy went to the area of U.S. 42 and U.S. 33 on Tuesday at 5:59 p.m. to investigate a hit-skip property damage crash involving a 2014 Peterbilt Truck that struck an unknown tractor trailer.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 100 block of Noteman Street on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. to assist the Plain City Police Department in investigating an assault.

A deputy investigated the theft of a package from a porch in the 6000 block of MacNeil Drive on Tuesday at 8:58 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 on Tuesday at 9:54 p.m. to investigate a theft from a vehicle.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

