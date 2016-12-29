Municipal Court

Speeding – Michael W. Gregg, Cable, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ryan A. Crislip, Bellefontaine, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

No OL – Alicia A. Moore, 533 Surrey Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Shortcutting – Alicia A. Moore, 533 Surrey Lane, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – James R. Bunke Jr., Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Joshua A. Rowland, Fairborn, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Judgment susp – Israel A. Montano, Dublin, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

No OL – Isreal A. Montano, Dublin, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Traffic light – Rogelio L.C. Carrillo, Louisville, KY, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Benuel S. Zook, Lykens, PA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany N. Prushing, Williamsport, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Dale N. Oiler, 739 South Walnut St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Randall Bond, 421 Scott Farms Blvd, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Scott A. Bosley, Marion, $97 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Sergio Flores, Ostrander, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Sergio Flores, Ostrander, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Sergio Flores, Ostrander, $58 fine susp., $28 costs.

Speeding – Andy S.G. Kim, Dublin, $250 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Chase M. Harris, New Albany, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tiffinee N. Hinkle, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – William P. Yokum, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emily M. Hammond, Findlay, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Sherri L. Hartline, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Follow too close – Andrew V. Myers, 1599 Sassafras Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cameron M. Shoemaker, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Hannah S.M. Epps, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James E. Imler, 866 Watermill Place, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Turn signals – Sean K. Malone, Chagrin Falls, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven Monroe, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin C. Eckerson, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – R. Joseph Harrington, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Katherine M. Nelson, Lapeer, MI, $150 fine, $110 costs.

Criminal damage – Ryan Gruber, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Fail to control dog – Jeffrey D. Brotherton, 20033 Dog Leg Road, $25 fine susp., $96.50 costs.

Littering – Steven C. Nelson, 11160 Derio Road, $75 fine, $95 costs.

Susp/rev – Kale D. Stemble, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $300 susp., $238 costs.

Seat belt – Amanda Riegle, Wharton, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Canaan G. Nichols, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Megan E. Bevis, Mt. Victory, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

