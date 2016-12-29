According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Zachary Allen Wilson, 18, of Plain City, was arrested for the theft of a motor vehicle on Wednesday at 6:16 a.m.

A resident of Darby Pottersburg Road reported someone attempting to use their bank account on Wednesday at 1:25 p.m.

A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for theft at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard.

Trevor J. Wall, 20, of 229 ½ West Eighth St., was cited for driving under suspension on Wednesday at 6:54 p.m.

A resident of Terragon Drive reported unwanted contact of a menacing nature on Wednesday at 9:06 p.m.

Andrew Kyle Coffey, 18, of Marysville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday at 10:33 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies assisted the Jerome Township Fire Department at a structure fire in the 8000-block of Harriott Road on Wednesday at 6:04 a.m. The State Fire Marshal’s Office handled the investigation.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000-block of Poling Road on Wednesday at 9:12 a.m. to investigate the theft of money.

A deputy went to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 on Wednesday at 11:12 a.m. to investigate the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

Deputies investigated a report of unruly juveniles at a residence on East Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 to investigate a report of recovered property on Wednesday at 6:28 p.m. The property was returned to its owner.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

