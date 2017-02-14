According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to a report of a party involving juveniles consuming alcohol at a residence on Creekview Drive Saturday at 10:33 p.m.

A resident of Bay Laurel Drive reported a dispute Monday at 6:25 a.m.

Ryan Walker, 19, of Bay Laurel Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Military Monday at 6:46 a.m.

A resident of Mulberry Street reported theft from a motor vehicle Monday at 9:03 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported trespassing by unknown subjects Monday at 12:30 p.m.

A juvenile from Bunsold Middle School reported theft of a Chromebook Monday at 2:07 p.m.

A resident of North Court Street was transported to Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation Monday at 2:54 p.m.

Marysville Division of Police K9 Units assisted Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop Monday at 4:49 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche that drove off the road and struck a mailbox Monday at 10:17 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 18000 block Bear Swamp Road for a deceased 54-year-old female Monday at 10:56 a.m. The Union County Coroner’s office was called to the scene.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 7600 block of Commerce Place to investigate damage to a semi-trailer Monday at 11:07 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Route 739 to investigate fraudulent credit card charges Monday at 4:22 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near U.S. 33, a deputy charged Christopher B. King, 29, of Richwood, with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana paraphernalia Monday at 4:43 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 21000 block of Peoria Loop Road to arrest Gene E. Brown, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 9:13 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

