Speeding – Sean M. Elliott, Larue, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Darwin L. Noce, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Marc A. Honigford, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Ryan R. Wanner, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Andrew P. Schultz, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John L. Wilson III, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholes A. Beebe, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Hareesha Beeravelli, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Eddie J. Daivs, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Obstruct official business – Dianne Clements-Trusty, Louisville, KY, $750 fine, $350 susp., $148 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Possess marijuana – Christopher L.C. Wright, 904 Kentucky Circle, dismissed, $103 costs.

Possess cocaine – Marvin B. Lopez, 16510 Square Drive, Room 405, bound over, $116 costs.

Possess marijuana – Patrick A. Gabriel, 968A Coventry Place, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Jacob W. Saunders, Marion, $150 fine, $85 cost, 95 days jail, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Jacob W. Saunders, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Donald Lewandowski, Harvey, IL, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Michael S. May, 46 Woodcrest Drive, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $195 costs, 60 days jail 57 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Michael S. May, 46 Woodcrest Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Haupt, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Marked lanes – Christopher L.C. Wright, 904 Kentucky Circle, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Katrina A. Queen, Columbus, $125 fine, $110 costs.

OVI – Marvin B. Lopez, 16510 Square Drive, Room 405, bound over, $28 costs.

State OVI – Marvin B. Lopez, 16510 Square Drive, Room 405, bound over, $28 costs.

No OL – Marvin B. Lopez, 16510 Square Drive, Room 405, bound over, $28 cost.

Marked lanes – Marvin B. Lopez, 16510 Square Drive, Room 405, bound over, $28 costs.

No OL – Jonathon J. Baker, Toledo, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Jonathon J. Baker, Toledo, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Leslie J. Bricker, Ridgeway, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired OL – Christopher R. Rittenhouse, Piqua, $58 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Patrick A. Gabriel, 968A Coventry Place, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott E. Kinsley, 699 Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drive unsafe veh – Stacey L. Mullins, 1439 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Kelly Nutter, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Turn on red – Kelly Nutter, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Stephen R. Smith, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Love L. Proctor, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raul Stevens, 521 Windmill Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael C. McNeil, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Joshua Simpson, 706 North Main St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Ashley D. Bill, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Albert B. Russell, Irwin, $55 fine, $88 costgs.

Underage alcohol – Arturo Villagomez-Vargas, Columbus, $500 fine, $250 susp., $126 costs, 30 days jail susp.

