According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police are investigating the death of a resident on Wind Mil Drive Tuesday at 2:53 p.m.

Brice Gamble, 25, of DeGraff, was cited for driving under suspension, failure to annually register and excessive speed Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.

A resident of Corbel Drive reported damage to a vehicle Tuesday at 6:01 p.m.

Robert Collins III, 23, of Dogwood Drive, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 5:52 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Department on a medic call Tuesday at 7:06 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 8:11 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 35000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that struck a deer Tuesday at 1:22 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 23000 block of Route 347 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1991 Buick Riviera that struck a deer Tuesday at 2:47 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to ahome in the 23000 block of Hoover Bault Road for a person threatening suicide Tuesday at 9:20 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Commercial Street in Milford Center for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Tuesday at 6:38 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Franklin County Deputy to take custody of Ashley N. Vanover, 31, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 9:10 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Richwood Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Kirby Road for a domestic dispute between two brothers Tuesday at 11:32 p.m. One male juvenile was arrested and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

