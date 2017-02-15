Municipal Court

Open container – Arturo Villagomez-Vargas, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Domestic violence – William B. Campbell IV, Campton, KY, $600 fine, $300 susp., 30 days jail 20 susp.

No OL – Arturo Villagomez-Vargas, Columbus, dismissed, $28 cost.

Follow too close – Arturo Villagomez-Vargas, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Arturo Villagomez-Vargas, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Nathaniel T. Wright, Lima, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Blake A. Carter, 11050 Derio Road, $30 fine, $72 costs.

Fail to control – William C. Neal, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Storm A. Shipp, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Traffic light – Joshua J. Kurtz, Laurelville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Dean J. Perry, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Andrew Q. Fisher, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Travis J. Young, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 cost.

Speeding – Patrick L. West, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Vanessa L. Boyd, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ashlee N. Bouic, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew T. Field, Troy, MI, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Vlassios Koukis, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Corey D. Lovins, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – James M. Layne, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Donald D. Schneider, Bowling Green, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Jamie L. Clark, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $110 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Jamie L. Clark, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $300 susp., $35 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Grace M. Selover, Ostrander, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp., 6 mo.

Non-compliance – Jamie L. Clark, Bellefontaine, $750 fine, $400 susp., $28 costs, 60 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Turn signals – Jamie L. Clark, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Tre V.M. Cunningham, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Tyler J. Hughes, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Taleah B. Dematteo, Milford Center, $75 fine, $110 costs.

FRA susp – Ryan Miller, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $173 costs.

No OL – Ryan W. Shuster, 729C Kenny Lane, $150 fine, $126 costs.

Susp/rev – Ryan W. Shuster, 729C Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Jeremy D. Clayton, Columbus, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Jeremy D. Clayton, Columbus, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Stephen Y. Opoku, Woodridge, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Todd A. Harper, West Palm Beach, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Chaquan J. Crawford, Galloway, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Kristina L. Defibaugh, Huntsville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandon J. Engle, 15180 Maclin Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

No taillights – Grace M. Selover, Ostrander, $58 fine, $28 costs.

