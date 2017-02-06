East to be used as school again

The former East Elementary School at 212 Chestnut St., in Marysville will serve as the site of a new, alternative learning high school for the Marysville Exempted Village School District. The school district vacated the building several years ago and it has served as the home for the community Hope Center.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

Former elementary, current Hope Center will be used to serve ‘at risk’ students

Marysville School District officials have announced they will open a new high school next year.

Comments

comments