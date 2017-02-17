What makes you smile?

My friends have recently shared with me some things that really make me smile, so I thought you might enjoy them, too. This might be a good way to laugh at yourself and maybe improve your mind.

If you are reading this:

1 – You are human.

2 – You can’t say the letter “P” without separating your lips.

3 – You just attempted to do it.

4 – You are laughing at yourself.

6 – You have a smile on your face and you skipped No. 5.

7 – You just checked to see if there is a No. 5.

8 – You laugh at this because you are a fun-loving person and everyone else has done that, too.

Now that I have your attention, this will be interesting for you, who are my very intelligent readers. Keep that brain working; try to figure these out:

What do these seven words all have in common?

1. Banana

2. Dresser

3. Grammar

4. Potato

5. Revive

6. Uneven

7. Assess

Look at each word carefully to see if you can figure it out – you’ll kick yourself when you discover the answer. This is so cool. No, it is not that they all have at least two double letters.

Okay, I’ll tell you. In all of the words listed, if you take the first letter, place it at the end of the word, and then spell the word backwards, it will be the same word. Doesn’t this make you wonder who figures these things out? Maybe they really need to get a life.

These questions will be followed by the answers, but I’ll bet you won’t need them:

1. Johnny’s mother had three children. The first child was named April. The second child was named May. What was the third child’s name?

2. There is a clerk at the butcher shop who is five feet ten inches tall and wears size 13 sneakers. What does he weigh?

3. Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

4. How much dirt is there in a hole that measures two feet by three feet by four feet?

5. What word in the English Language is always spelled incorrectly?

6. Billy was born on December 28th, yet his birthday is always in the summer. How is this possible?

7. In California, you cannot take a picture of a man with a wooden leg. Why not?

8. What was the President’s name in 1975?

9. If you were running a race, and you passed the person in 2nd place, what place would you be in now?

10. Which is correct to say, “The yolk of the egg are white” or “The yolk of the egg is white?”

11. If a farmer has five haystacks in one field and four haystacks in the other field, how many haystacks would he have if he combined them all in another field?

Just in case you need them, here are the answers.

1. Johnny, of course. 2. Meat. 3. Mt. Everest; it just wasn’t discovered yet. (You’re not very good at this are you.)? 4.There is no dirt in a hole. 5. Incorrectly. 6. Billy lives in the Southern Hemisphere. 7. You can’t take pictures with a wooden leg. You need a camera to take pictures. 8. Same as is it now – Donald J. Trump. 9. You would be in 2nd place. You passed the person in second place, not first. 10. Neither, the yolk of the egg is yellow (duh). 11. One. If he combines all of his haystacks, they all become one big one.

Impossibilities in the world:

1) You can’t count your hair.

2) You can’t wash your eyes with soap.

3) You can’t breathe through your nose when your tongue is out. Put your tongue back in your mouth, you silly person.

Are you smiling? I hope so.

