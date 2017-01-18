According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile of East Fourth Street was arrested for aggravated menacing and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center Tuesday at 4:11 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted Columbus Police on a missing person case Tuesday at 8:28 a.m.

Marysville Police investigated suspicious circumstances at Marysville High School Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

Andrea Woodworth, 34, of Northcrest Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 11:20 a.m.

Marysville Police investigated fraudulent Twitter pages for Marysville School District Tuesday at 3:25 p.m.

A resident of Pepper Lane reported an incident of assault Tuesday at 4:13 p.m.

A resident of East Seventh Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self harm Tuesday at 5:52 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Claibourne Road near Harmon Patrick Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that struck two pot belly pigs in the roadway Friday at 12:11 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a church in the 12000 block of Route 736 to investigate damage to a window that was caused by a brick Friday at 7:46 a.m.

Union County Deputies assisted Delaware County Deputies with a possible burglary at a residence in the 5300 block of Dublin Road Friday at 9:39 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 21000 block of Raymond Road to investigate damage to a window at an abandoned building Friday at 9:48 a.m.

Deputies went to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate the attempted theft of a motor vehicle Friday at 1:02 p.m.

While investigating a suspicious 2016 Toyota Corolla that was parked in farm lane on Watkins Road, a deputy charged Michael G. Hockman, 18, of Marysville, with possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Friday at 4:28 p.m.

A deputy met with a Dublin Police Officer to take custody of Matthew E. Soja, 32, of Galloway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 4:46 p.m. He was taken to the Tri County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a dispute between tenants Friday at 6:53 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Joshua S. Kinsell, 29, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 12:03 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate a dispute between several intoxicated people Saturday at 12:08 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 19000 block of Route 347 to investigate a neighbor dispute involving parked vehicles Saturday at 8:04 a.m.

A deputy investigated the possible theft of property from a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 Saturday at 12:32 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 347 for an unresponsive 39-year-old female Saturday at 8:16 p.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital and the Union County Coroner was notified.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 15000 block of Fish Road for an unresponsive 66-year-old male Sunday at 9:28 a.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

As a result of a traffic stop on Amrine Wood Road, a deputy arrested Chad R. Sawyer, 37, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana Sunday at 7:17 p.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Dover County Line Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Sunday at 8:54 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of routes 4 and 347 for an injury crash involving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata that was struck by a 2013 Ford Escape Monday at 8:40 a.m. The driver of the Hyundai, Ricky R. Abbott, 59, of Kenton, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield from a traffic control device. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy assisted Marysville Police Officers at a residence in the 1500 block of Fox Fire Drive with a possible child abuse case Monday at 8:37 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 739 near Hoover Bault Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Ford Fusion that struck a deer Tuesday at 2:07 a.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department in searching for a domestic violence suspect at a residence in the 21000 block of Peoria Loop Road Tuesday at 3:23 a.m.

Deputies responded to Honda Parkway near Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Dodge Neon that struck the back of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra Tuesday at 5:52 a.m. The driver of the Dodge, Danial N. Dejean, 21, of Nevada, Ohio, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.s. 36 for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school Tuesday at 8:36 p.m.

Andrea M. Woodworth, 34, of Marysville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant while deputies were handling a civil dispute in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 Tuesday at 10:22 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 20000 block of Barker Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Chevrolet Astro van that struck a deer Tuesday at 12:40 p.m.

Deputies were called to the Central Ohio Youth Center on Route 4 to investigate an assault involving a two juveniles Tuesday at 3:28 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

