Municipal Court

Fail to control – Stephanie A. Charney, 586 Black Hawk Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kole R. Doggett, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Adrian D. Howard, 506 Allenby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Zachary J. Paige, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Terry J. Pittman, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jason B. Roby, Hilliard, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Connor S. Smith, 10400 St. Rt. 38,, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donald C. Kaglic, Springfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly D. Martino, Mt. Victory, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Megan L. Reinhard, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Skylar G. Wilkinson Daniel, Milford Center, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ji Y. Yoo, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Alysa Grooms, 426 South Main St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Casey A. Hamlin, Bexley, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark H. Noe, Tupelo, MS, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan B. Richardson, 511 Grace Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kacie M. Green, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Harold W. Spencer, Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Philip Lowry, 237 West Third St., $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Taylor J. Hennon, Lewistown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mariah A. Hashbarger, Ottawa, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Paul A. Little, 892 Edgewater Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James W. Purdum, Milford Center, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Permit viol – Boyce W. Seely, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Alexander E. Markovich, Dublin, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Physical control – Brandon L. Frazier, 16990 Martin Welch Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $166 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No taillights – Brandon L. Frazier, 16990 Martin Welch Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Clifford E. Colvard, Cincinnati, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Erik F. DeAlmedia, Dublin, $58 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Amber M. Parker, Raymond, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Eric M. Thomas, Delphos, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Rebecca M. Levings, Marion, $25 fine.

Speeding – Todd G. Heitkamp, Minster, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs,

Speeding – Danny L. Dettra, Richwood, $13 fine.

Speeding – Toni M. Schafer, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kristen S. Hansen, Plain City, $22 fine, $3 costs.

No OL – Christopher B. Campbell, Marion, $150 fine, $95 costs.

