According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Police responded to an injury crash on London Avenue and Morey Drive Monday at 8:08 a.m. A Chrysler, driven by Tracy Miller, 34, of Meadowbrook Drive, was northbound on London Avenue. A Chevrolet truck, driven by Rudy Dowdy, 56, of North Main Street, was stopped at a stop sign at Stocksdale Drive. Dowdy didn’t see Miller approaching and entered the intersection. Miller struck Dowdy and drove off the road on Morey Drive. Neither party was transported.

A resident of Village Drive reported damage to tires on a vehicle Wednesday at 9:54 a.m.

Justine Cruz, 23, of New York City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal Court Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

An employee at a business on East Fifth Street reported alcohol stolen from the business Wednesday at 4:09 p.m.

A report was taken for a civil standby at the Marysville Division of Police for transfer of a phone between parties Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

An employee at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft from the business Wednesday at 4:51 p.m.

Officer responded to a residence on Cinnamon Drive for an individual with a mental health crisis Wednesday at 5:44 p.m.

Officers responded to a residence on East Seventh Street for a male subject threatening self-harm Wednesday at 8:54 p.m.

Harley Nicole Edwards, 23, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Collins Avenue Wednesday at 9:27 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a subject in reference to a property damage crash that occurred in the area of Route 4 and Route 37 when loose stone fell off a green dump truck and struck the female’s windshield of her car, causing damage Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8000-block of Corporate Boulevard in reference to an unknown subject leaving a bed in the dumpster without permission Wednesday at 1:19 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Pleasant Ridge Road in reference to an unwanted subject being at the property Wednesday at 3:13 p.m. Upon the deputy’s arrival he was unable to locate anyone.

A deputy went to a facility in the 24000-block of Honda Parkway and arrested Kale D. Stemble, 28, of Bellefontaine, on an outstanding warrant from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday at 3:54 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

