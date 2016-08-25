Rollover accident reported in front of hospital

Marysville Police responded to an injury crash on London Avenue that sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday at about 10:53 a.m. A green Honda driven by Carl Siegle, 64, of Marysville, was traveling east on West Ninth Street and entered the intersection of Ninth Street and London Avenue. Siegle struck a southbound silver Acura, driven by Maria Dematteo, 53, of Marysville, causing the Acura to flip over. Dematteo was transported to Memorial Hospital by Marysville Fire and EMS while Siegle reported no injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

