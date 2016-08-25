Steakhouse salad, All American potato salad, German potato salad

Potatoes are truly wonderful. You can cook them so many different ways and they pick up the flavor of everything in the recipe. Here are three kinds of potato salad. Surely you will enjoy at least one of them.

Steakhouse salad

3 lbs. small red potatoes (about 12), cut into 1-in. chunks

1/2 C water

1/2 C Miracle Whip

1/4 C ranch dressing

6 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Place potatoes in 2-qt. microwaveable dish. Add water; cover with lid. Microwave on high 12 to 15 min. or just until potatoes are tender; drain. Place in large bowl. Refrigerate 1 hour or until completely cooled. Mix dressings until blended. Add to potatoes along with remaining ingredients; mix lightly.

––––

All American potato salad

1/2 C mayonnaise

1 TBS yellow mustard

1/2 tsp. celery seed

1/8 tsp. pepper

1-1/2 lbs. white potatoes (about 5), cooked, cooled and cubed

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, sliced

1/3 C dill pickle relish

Mix first 4 ingredients in large bowl until blended. Add remaining ingredients; mix lightly. Refrigerate several hours or until chilled.

––––

German potato salad

2 lbs. red potatoes (about 6) cut into 1/8-in.-thick slices

1/2 C balsamic vinaigrette dressing

1/2 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed, cut into thirds and cooked

10 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

1/2 C chopped sweet onions

2 TBS chopped fresh parsley

Cook potatoes in boiling water in saucepan 15 min. or just until tender; drain.

Place warm potatoes in large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Add remaining ingredients; mix lightly.

––––

