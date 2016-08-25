Marysville Journal-Tribune
0825-owen

Monarchs will open 2016 grid season by tangling with Alder

Marysville’s Owen Meffly catches a pass during preseason scrimmage action. The Monarchs will host Jonathan Alder on Friday for the regular season opener.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
The annual season-opening football battle between the Marysville Monarchs and Jonathan Alder Pioneers will take place Friday evening at Monarch Stadium.

