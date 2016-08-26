Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 48th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

––––

Fly rod fishing

My dad’s favorite pastime was fly-fishing. He had a split bamboo fly rod that was his pride and joy. He bought it a long time ago, when he lived in Pennsylvania. It was a lightweight rod that was made specifically for trout fishing, but here in Ohio he used it mostly when fishing for bass or bluegill. Aside from his wife and three kids, I think that fly rod was his most prized possession.

––––

(Those wishing to contact Bill Boyd can email him at bill@davidwboyd.com)

Comments

comments