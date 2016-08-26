According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Sherry K. Orr, 39, of Columbus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marion County Thursday at 8:35 a.m.

Marcia K. Lisska, 60, of Fawnbrook Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through the Marysville Municipal Court Thursday at 1:51 p.m.

Denise Roberts Crisp, 54, of Spruce Drive, was arrested and charged with theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard Thursday at 4:18 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft of prescription medication from a vehicle that was parked in the 8700-block of Brock Road Thursday at 2:59 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Northwest Parkway and Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Honda and a 2005 Ford Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 14000-block of Oxford Drive for a male threatening suicide Thursday at 4:43 p.m. He was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

A Union County Deputy assisted a Champaign County Deputy in searching for a runaway juvenile Thursday at 5:31 p.m. The juvenile was located at a residence in Marysville and taken into custody.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for an injury crash involving a 2006 Honda Accord and a 2006 BMW Thursday at 7:33 p.m. One victim was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital. According to Chief Deputy Tom Morgan, no further information is available as of press time.

A car fire reportedly occurred at around the same time on the opposite side of U.S. 33, which Morgan said was unrelated to the crash. Jerome Township responded to the fire, and could not comment by press time.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 6700-block of Winemack Loop to investigate the possible theft of an iPad Thursday at 7:53 p.m. The iPad was recovered.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

Comments

comments