Foggy sunrise

These sheep along state Route 736 grazed early today as the sunrise began to burn off the morning fog. The community was under a patchy dense fog advisory until 10:15. Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 80s this weekend before a cooling trend next week.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)
Foggy sunrise0
These sheep along state Route 736 grazed early today as the sunrise began to burn off the morning fog. The community was under a patchy dense fog advisory until 10:15. Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid to high 80s this weekend before a cooling trend next week.