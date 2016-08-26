Pelanda legislation aimed at some special elections

PELANDA

State Representative Dorothy Pelanda, of Marysville, recently introduced House Bill 591, legislation that will eliminate the need to hold special elections in Ohio if there is only one candidate appearing on the ballot to fill a vacancy in a party nomination for Congress.The need for HB 591 has been brought to Pelanda’s attention given a situation in southwest Ohio where the residents of the Eighth Congressional District are set to participate in a special election on Sept. 13 to decide the Democrat nominee to fill a recent vacancy on the ballot. Only one candidate will appear on that ballot, however, making that special election merely a rubber stamp for the candidate’s approval.

