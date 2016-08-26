Local soccer report

Lady Monarch keeper Kinzi Lee dives to smother the ball during Thursday evening’s game against Hilliard Davidson. The Lady Monarchs tallied a second-half goal and the contest finished in a 1-1 tie. (Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Lady Monarchs tie with Davidson

The second game of the 2016 season resulted in another tie for the Marysville High School girls soccer team.

Comments

comments