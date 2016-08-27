Panthers’ game at Ben Logan suspended with Raiders leading 44-7 at halftime intermission

Fairbanks’ Jack Ianarrino looks for running room against Benjamin Logan on Friday. The Panthers are trailing 44-7 at halftime in a game that was suspended until this morning due to lightning.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Lightning flashed numerous times on Benjamin Logan’s football field Friday night, both on and off the playing surface.
Panthers’ game at Ben Logan suspended with Raiders leading 44-7 at halftime intermission0
