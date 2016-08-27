There is a term in football called getting “earholed” which in essence means getting hit hard from the side. But as the photo above shows, the term may have a second definition. Jonathan Alder ball carrier Trey Pugh’s helmet is shown knocked sideways, so the earhole is covering the front of his face, during Friday night’s game against Marysville. Although he was blasted by a pair of Monarch defenders on the play, Pugh finished the run with his helmet askew and scored an 8-yard touchdown. Pugh would finish the game with four touchdowns, as the Pioneers rolled to an opening night 35-10 win over the Monarchs. Stories from all of the local high school football games can be found on pages 7-10 of today’s newspaper.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

