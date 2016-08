Municipal Court

Text while driving – Cody A. Coleman, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Larry A. Bragg, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $248 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Larry A. Bragg, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Gene E. Brown, Raymond, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Non-compliance – Gene E. Brown, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

Left of center – Gene E. Brown, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

Booster seat – Gene E. Brown, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Johnathan M.P. Drown, 172 Buerger St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – David A. Zuckerman, Ann Arbor, MI, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Bhaveshkumar Shingala, Greenville, SC, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Mena F. Shokralla, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Gehres, Orrville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Warren R. Miller, Xenia, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Michael S. Dutt, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Joanna Mihalik, Toronto, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Rachel N. Stewart, 1592 LaCosta Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Phillip E. Simpson, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Gayle D. Williams, 975 McAuliffe Place, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail move over – Jeremy P. How, Hilliard, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Turn signals – Crystal A. Wallace, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Christopher T. Allmon, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brenda M. Donley, 676 Stallion Way, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Stacey L. Fout, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tyler S. Ellis, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Joelle R. Smith, 206 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Luke E. Nees, Plain City, $250 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to control – Doris A. Stutts, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Patricia A. Baker, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

OVI – Jessie E. Orahood, 690 Stocksdale Drive, Apt 15A, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $170 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Comments

comments