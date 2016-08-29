Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»FHS grid boss finds positives despite loss to Ben Logan
0827-handoff

FHS grid boss finds positives despite loss to Ben Logan

0
By on Sports

Fairbanks quarterback Kyle Warner (right) hands the ball off to Jack Iannarino Friday evening at Benjamin Logan. The weather-suspended game was completed Saturday morning.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
Although the outcome of Fairbanks’  first football game of the 2016 season was well-decided Friday evening, head coach Patrick Cotter found things for which to be positive on Saturday.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply