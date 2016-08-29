FHS grid boss finds positives despite loss to Ben Logan

Fairbanks quarterback Kyle Warner (right) hands the ball off to Jack Iannarino Friday evening at Benjamin Logan. The weather-suspended game was completed Saturday morning.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
Although the outcome of Fairbanks’ first football game of the 2016 season was well-decided Friday evening, head coach Patrick Cotter found things for which to be positive on Saturday.
FHS grid boss finds positives despite loss to Ben Logan0
