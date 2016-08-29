According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fourth street reported theft from a motor vehicle Friday at 8:36 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a knife from Grove Street Friday at 9:09 a.m.

A fight was reported at Marysville High School Friday at 11:32 a.m.

Alexander Spivakov, 32, of Reynoldsburg, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 11:18 a.m.

Tanya Thomas, 47, of West Ninth Street, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 11:54 a.m.

Connie Gaines, 56, of Greenwood Boulevard, was cited for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 Friday at 6:50 p.m.

Stacey Chenault, 41, of South Walnut Street, was arrested for possession of an altered ID card Friday at 7:36 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to Creekview Drive after a report of juveniles shooting pellet guns Friday at 7:46 p.m.

A resident of South Oak Street reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Saturday at 1:36 a.m.

Angalina Roberts, 20, of Delaware, was arrested for underage consumption Saturday at 2:38 a.m.

Hannah Charters, 38, of Brookstone Drive was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 2:44 a.m.

Austin Lucius, 20, of Milford Center, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 3:21 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered a license, CCW permit and credit card from Columbus Avenue Saturday at 8:57 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police recovered a purse from East Fourth Street Saturday at 9:33 a.m.

A resident of South Vine Street reported a lost purse and wallet Saturday at 11:49 a.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported an assault Saturday at 12:46 p.m.

A resident of Leeper Perkins Road reported losing a wallet at a business on North Main Street Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

A resident of Meadows Drive reported a dispute Saturday at 2:53 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Department Saturday at 3:02 p.m.

A resident of Mill Wood Boulevard reported damage to a motor vehicle Saturday at 4:24 p.m.

A resident of Rosehill Drive reported suspicious circumstances involving an ex-fiancé Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

Cody Robinson, 23, of Broadway, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Sunday at 3:37 a.m.

Marysville Police discovered a resident of Windsor Drive deceased of natural causes Sunday at 1:34 p.m.

A juvenile from Deer Run Drive was arrested for domestic violence Sunday at 8:16 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A Union County Deputy met with a Delaware County Deputy to take custody of Jamie L. Clark, 28, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 7:59 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the area of Scottslawn Road and Route 736 to investigate a littering complaint involving an electric panel and plumbing equipment that were dumped Friday at 12:16 p.m.

A deputy was sent to North Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate a possible theft of an advertising sign Friday at 4:11 p.m.

A deputy went to a business in the 10000-block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Toyota that backed into a 2012 Acura Friday at 7:41 p.m.

Deputies were sent to the 9800-block of Morris Drive to investigate the possible theft of lumber from a construction site Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 17000-block of Route 739 for domestic dispute Friday at 9:43 p.m. After further investigation, Jeffrey D. Riffle, 34, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal damaging. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the 11000-block of Route 47 to investigate a dispute over a person delivering advertisements Saturday at 12:09 p.m.

Deputies were sent to the parking lot of a business in the 7300-block of Route 161 to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Saturday at 4:57 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000-block of Payne Road for a domestic dispute between a father and son Saturday at 5:08 p.m.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Christopher L. Felzke, 37, of Marion, for an outstanding warrant Saturday at 6:08 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While investigating a traffic complaint, a deputy stopped a 2002 Chevrolet on Delaware Avenue for driving erratically Sunday at 12:23 a.m. Charles H. Vangundy, 64, of Delaware, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 for an unruly juvenile Sunday at 1:58 p.m. The juvenile was transported to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Marysville Fire Department responded to the 19000-block of Bellville Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle Sunday at 2:12 p.m. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy investigated a trespassing complaint involving several juveniles entering an abandoned residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 Sunday at 3:13 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Ken E. Mulligan, 56, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 3:47 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 26000-block of Kinney Pike to investigate a domestic dispute between a mother and a son Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Lindsay Leonard, 35, of Marysville, was arrested for OVI and driving outside marked lanes on U.S. 33 Saturday at 3:57 a.m.

Amy Smiley-Hubek, 33, of Marysville, was arrested for OVI and driving outside marked lanes on U.S. 33 Sunday at 1:40 a.m.

Comments

comments